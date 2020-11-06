Meyer, Thomas Duane

MADISON – Thomas Duane Meyer, age 72, passed away at Jefferson Memory Care on Monday, Oct. 26, 2020. Tom was born Sept. 18, 1948, in Madison, Wis., the son of Marjorie Jane Speranza and Duane J. "Duke" Meyer. He graduated from LaFollette High School in 1967. Tom enjoyed his animals and watching sports on TV.

Tom is survived by his daughter, Jessica Meyer; a granddaughter, Alexandria of Texas; two brothers, Richard Meyer of Harmony Grove, Wis., and Terry (Patricia) Meyer of Madison, Wis.; a sister, Laura (John) Reindl of Orchard Park, N.Y.; a half-brother, James Speranza of Kansas; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents. Grace Funeral Home, Albany, Wis., is caring for the family.