Menu
Search
Menu
Madison.com
Madison.com HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Thomas Meyer

Meyer, Thomas Duane

MADISON – Thomas Duane Meyer, age 72, passed away at Jefferson Memory Care on Monday, Oct. 26, 2020. Tom was born Sept. 18, 1948, in Madison, Wis., the son of Marjorie Jane Speranza and Duane J. "Duke" Meyer. He graduated from LaFollette High School in 1967. Tom enjoyed his animals and watching sports on TV.

Tom is survived by his daughter, Jessica Meyer; a granddaughter, Alexandria of Texas; two brothers, Richard Meyer of Harmony Grove, Wis., and Terry (Patricia) Meyer of Madison, Wis.; a sister, Laura (John) Reindl of Orchard Park, N.Y.; a half-brother, James Speranza of Kansas; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents. Grace Funeral Home, Albany, Wis., is caring for the family.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Madison.com on Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.