Menu
Search
Menu
Madison.com
Madison.com HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Wava Hanson
1933 - 2020
BORN
1933
DIED
2020

Hanson, Wava B.

STOUGHTON - The sewing machine sits idle, the last wedding cake made, the master artisan Wava B. Hanson (nee Warnecke) was reunited with her late husband, Donald Hanson, on Nov. 6, 2020. Wava was born Feb. 23, 1933, to William Warnecke and Patricia Foley in Madison. Wava graduated from Edgewood High School and worked at Bancroft Dairy, where she created many lifetime friendships and met the love of her life and future husband, Donald. Wava's life revolved around raising her four children. She later worked at Tracor Northern until her retirement. Wava is survived by her sisters, Patty Oscar and Mary Jane Martinez; her children, Mitchel (Gayle) Hanson, Dawn (Butch) Bunnell, and Kim (Greg) Lewis; 11 grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband, Donald; and daughter, Robin (Mark) Klabacka. A celebration of life will be held at a future date. The family thanks the staff of Prairie Gardens Assisted Living for their care and compassion.

Tuschen-Newcomer Funeral & Cremation

Sun Prairie, WI (608) 837-5400

www.newcomerfh.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Madison.com on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Tuschen-Newcomer Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.