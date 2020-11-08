Hanson, Wava B.

STOUGHTON - The sewing machine sits idle, the last wedding cake made, the master artisan Wava B. Hanson (nee Warnecke) was reunited with her late husband, Donald Hanson, on Nov. 6, 2020. Wava was born Feb. 23, 1933, to William Warnecke and Patricia Foley in Madison. Wava graduated from Edgewood High School and worked at Bancroft Dairy, where she created many lifetime friendships and met the love of her life and future husband, Donald. Wava's life revolved around raising her four children. She later worked at Tracor Northern until her retirement. Wava is survived by her sisters, Patty Oscar and Mary Jane Martinez; her children, Mitchel (Gayle) Hanson, Dawn (Butch) Bunnell, and Kim (Greg) Lewis; 11 grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband, Donald; and daughter, Robin (Mark) Klabacka. A celebration of life will be held at a future date. The family thanks the staff of Prairie Gardens Assisted Living for their care and compassion.

Tuschen-Newcomer Funeral & Cremation

Sun Prairie, WI (608) 837-5400

www.newcomerfh.com