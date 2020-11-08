Esqueda, Gail

MADISON - Gail Joan Packel Esqueda, 54, passed away peacefully on Nov. 4, 2020, her family by her side, after a six-year cancer journey. She was the extraordinary wife of 13 years to Carlo Esqueda; loving mother of Jonah Kibartas, her light and inspiration; caring stepmother to Corinne and Larissa Brown-Esqueda; precious daughter of Elaine Packel Sorkin (Arne Kominsky) of Estero, Fla.; and devoted sister of Gwenn Packel Bowen (Dustin) of Chicago.

She is survived by her son; stepdaughters; mother; sister; aunt, Claire Bloom of Silver Spring, Md.; and numerous cousins. She was preceded in death by her father, Lawrence Packel.

A private graveside service for family will take place at the Natural Path Sanctuary on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020. A memorial gathering of family and friends will take place once the pandemic is passed and we can freely hug and cry and laugh without consequence. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the UW Carbone Cancer Center. Our family owes a tremendous debt of gratitude for the care provided to Gail over these past years, and especially to her oncologist, Noelle LoConte.

Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.

Cress Funeral & Cremation Service

3610 Speedway Road, Madison

(608) 238-3434