Copus, Kathy

PORTAGE - Kathy Copus, 61, died on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, after a six-year battle with a serious illness.

That she lived so long was a miracle, but Kathy's ability to fight was matched only by her ability to love.

Whip smart, hilarious, generous and forgiving, Kathy called her own shots. She was unforgettable in the best sense of the word.

Born in Portage on Dec. 29, 1958, Kathy had many interests but found bliss in simplicity. Whether planning a barbecue, shopping for a gift, watching a movie or soaking up the sun, life was perfect if those she loved were near.

Her illness changed her life but not her spirit. Thankful for the excellent medical team who kept her alive, especially Dr. Louis Sanner and Dr. Mark Reichelderfer, she still schemed to escape hospitals in short order but followed their advice. Usually.

With all limitations gone, Kathy is at peace but surely not resting. Rather, she'll be watching over those she loves, celebrating their every success and reminding them that when the right decision and hard work combine, almost anything is possible. Especially when a guardian angel is near.

Kathy, who loves her entire family dearly, is survived by children, Lashonda and Nathan; grandchildren, Vera, Trevon, Sania, Riveanna, Kianna, Trienna, Justus, Angell and Jasper; a great-grandchild; by her mother, Carol; and by many siblings, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Her siblings, Suzie, Fred, Robin, Junior and Randy, are in the closest proximity. Her beloved dog, Scrappy, also lives on, as does her dearest friend, Krissy, who adopted Scrappy years ago and was blessed to then adopt Kathy, too.

Kathy was preceded in death by her father, Carl Lighthart.

Memorials may be made to the Dane County Humane Society via a Go Fund Me page (Kathy Copus Memorial) or to the cause of your choice. Love lives on.