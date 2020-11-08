Nevel, Hedwig E.

EVANSVILLE - Hedwig E. "Hedy" Nevel, age 96, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, at her home in the loving care of her son, Billy, and granddaughter, Sarah.

She was born on Dec. 29, 1923, the second oldest of eight children to Swiss immigrants Albert and Anna (Swagmen) Burnet. Hedy grew up in the New Glarus and Belleville area. She first married Herman Yaun; then, after his passing, she married Ernest Baertschi. Later, after Ernest died, she married William Nevel. Hedy always had a love of the land and farming. She operated a produce stand and would take vegetables and flowers to market from her gardens. Hedy also always made sure that those who came to sit at her table left with their hunger satisfied, and she would offer a helping hand to anyone in need. She was always thankful for those that helped her. In later years she enjoyed receiving the phone calls, texts, letters, and cards that were sent to her.

Hedy is survived by her children, Nancy Klassy, Connie (Steven) Payne, Ronnie (Sue) Yaun, Debbie (Cruze) Valdez, Dennis (Suzie) Baertschi, and William (Lori Vissers) Nevel; 18 grandchildren; 33 great-grandchildren; and nine great-great-grandchildren. She is further survived by her siblings, Alvin (Delores) Burnet, Daniel Burnet, Elsbeth Hohn; nieces, nephews, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Herman, Ernest, and William; infant son, Rodney; granddaughters, Maria and Mona; grandson, Trey; brothers, John and Benny; sisters, Hulda and Lucille; brother-in-law, Harry Hohn; and son-in-law, Rich Klassy.

A graveside inurnment service will be held at the Swiss Church Cemetery, New Glarus, Wis., in the summer of 2021.

The family would like to thank the staff of Agrace HospiceCare, Inc. and Toni Coats for the assistance given to Hedy.

Memorials are suggested to Agrace HospiceCare, Inc.

The Zentner-Beal Funeral Home of New Glarus is assisting the family.