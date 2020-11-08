Atkins, Evelyn Louise (Abernathy)

GREENSBORO, N.C. - Evelyn Louise "Evie" (Abernathy) Atkins, age 68, of Greensboro, N.C., went to be with her Heavenly Father on Friday, Oct. 30, 2020.

In death as in life, her loving husband of 50 years, Ira, was by her side.

Evelyn was born on Nov. 26, 1951, in Madison, Wis., to the late Edward Gene and Rose Lee Abernathy (Matthews).

She was a 1969 graduate of Madison Central High School.

Evelyn was one of those unique individuals who knew and understood her purpose in life and what God wanted her to do.

She was preceded in death by her parents and many cherished family and friends.

She leaves a legacy to be treasured by her husband, Ira; brother, Rodney (Pam McDonald) Abernathy; many nieces and nephews and cousins who were very dear to her; adopted family; friends; and the many souls she touched along her way.

A Celebration of Life will be held in Madison at a later date.