Barbara Buske

Buske, Barbara C.

MADISON/ROCHESTER, Minn. - Barbara C. Buske, longtime resident of Rochester, Minn., passed away in Madison on Nov. 3, 2020, at the age of 100, at the home of her daughter.

She is survived by her children, Rex Robitschek (Karen), Lauren Greene (John), and Christine Robitschek (Michael Gillit); and by grandchildren, Taylor Greene, Will Greene (Diana Marques) and Naomi Robitschek. The family thanks the staff of Agrace Hospice and Agape Services for their kind care at the end. No public memorial is planned.

Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.


Published by Madison.com on Nov. 8, 2020.
