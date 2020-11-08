Wilson, Kenneth Charles "Charlie"

JEFFERSON - Kenneth Charles "Charlie" Wilson, age 78, passed away on Monday, Oct. 26, 2020. Charlie was born Aug. 2, 1942, to Genevieve and W. Kenneth Wilson. He resided in Madison his entire life. Charlie was able to live independently with support from Community Living Connections and MARC. He leaves behind many friends at CLC and MARC. Charlie was preceded in death by his parents, and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

He is survived by many cousins. The family wishes to thank CLC and MARC for the caring given to Charlie over the years. A very special thank you to both Jessica Wagner and Amanda Miller. Private burial took place on Nov. 4, 2020, at Mount Pleasant Cemetery in Lodi. Please share your memories of Charlie at www.CressFuneralService.com.

