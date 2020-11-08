Menu
Search
Menu
Madison.com
Madison.com HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Kenneth Wilson
1942 - 2020
BORN
1942
DIED
2020

Wilson, Kenneth Charles "Charlie"

JEFFERSON - Kenneth Charles "Charlie" Wilson, age 78, passed away on Monday, Oct. 26, 2020. Charlie was born Aug. 2, 1942, to Genevieve and W. Kenneth Wilson. He resided in Madison his entire life. Charlie was able to live independently with support from Community Living Connections and MARC. He leaves behind many friends at CLC and MARC. Charlie was preceded in death by his parents, and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

He is survived by many cousins. The family wishes to thank CLC and MARC for the caring given to Charlie over the years. A very special thank you to both Jessica Wagner and Amanda Miller. Private burial took place on Nov. 4, 2020, at Mount Pleasant Cemetery in Lodi. Please share your memories of Charlie at www.CressFuneralService.com.

Cress Funeral Service

3325 E. Washington Avenue, Madison

(608) 249-6666


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Madison.com on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Cress Funeral & Cremation Service
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.