Bahr, Richard David

OREGON- Richard David Bahr, age 89, of Oregon, peacefully passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. He was born on Sept. 20, 1931, in Antigo, Wis., the son of John and Frances (Jirovec) Bahr.

In 1966, Richard married Alice (Rynes) at Holy Mother of Consolation Catholic Church in Oregon. He was a longtime carpenter in the Madison area and built many spec homes and apartment complexes in Oregon before retiring to raise his granddaughter, Jessica Le. Richard had a variety of interests, including traveling and having coffee with friends, but most loved relaxing at home with a bowl of ice cream.

Richard is survived by his granddaughter that he raised, Jessica Bahr; his children, Robert (Cynthia) Bahr and Lori (Marshall Ankrom) O'Malley; nine grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren. Richard was preceded in death by his wife, Alice (Rynes) Bahr; parents; brothers, Jack and Donald Bahr; and daughter, Linda Bahr.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at HOLY MOTHER OF CONSOLATION CATHOLIC CHURCH, 651 N. Main St., Oregon, at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020. A burial will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery in Oregon. A visitation will be held at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the Mass on Wednesday. Due to COVID-19 guidelines, social distancing and face masks are required. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson Oregon

Funeral & Cremation Care

1150 Park St.

(608) 835-3515