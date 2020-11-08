Krause, Donald D.

MADISON - Donald D. Krause, age 85, of Madison, passed away on Friday, March 27, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family. He was born on July 17, 1934, in Madison, the son of Wilbur and Mildred (Moran) Krause.

Donald served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1952 until 1955. During his service he received the Korean Service Medal, U.N. Service Medal, National Defense Service Medal and Korean PUC. Following Donald's service, he met the love of his life, Joan Affholder, and they were married on June 27, 1959. They cherished 57 years of marriage until Joan's passing in 2017.

Donald was a handyman that worked his way up from a general laborer to carpenter, and learned his trade working for various construction companies. He then started his own general contracting business for the next 20+ years. He finished his construction career working with Service Tech. Donald was also involved in many organizations: American Legion No. Post 501, Item Co 3rd Div. 1st Marines reunions and the NRA. He was very proud to be an Ambassador of Peace from South Korea. Donald attended Mass at Immaculate Heart of Mary.

Donald took great pride in being the one to turn to when family and friends needed help. In his free time Donald enjoyed being in the outdoors, especially hunting and fishing. He was also a very skilled arborist. Donald enjoyed playing euchre as part of a card club, and blackjack at a casino. He had also enjoyed raising rabbits, league bowling, and playing co-ed softball. You could always count on Donald to be at one of his favorite restaurants: Fair Oaks Diner for breakfast, and Parkway Family Restaurant for dinner. He adored spending time with his family and friends, and loved dogs.

Donald is survived by his children, Cheryl (Bill) Wuestenhagen, Kathy (Ray) Robinson, Pam (Dave) Mousley, Lori (Doug) Galles, Donald D. (Kim) Krause II and Kari (Scott) Edwards; 16 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; brother, Stuart (Jean) Krause; brother-in-law, Jim (Mary) Affholder; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Joan Affholder; parents, Wilbur and Mildred; and his brothers, Will and Kenny.

A Memorial Mass will be held at IMMACULATE HEART OF MARY CATHOLIC CHURCH, 5101 Schofield St., Monona, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, with Father Chad Droessler presiding. Military Honors will follow at the church.

Memorials may be made to Item Co 3rd Div. 1st Marines. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

