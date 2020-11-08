Menu
1937 - 2020
MADISON/WAUNAKEE - Ed Niebuhr, age 83, of Waunakee, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, at Aurora Medical Center. He was born on June 5, 1937, in Madison, Wis., the son of Robert and Clara (Stenrud) Niebuhr.

Ed graduated from Madison East High School with the class of 1956. While in high school, he worked for Dykman's and then for T.C. Olson. He subsequently enlisted in the U.S. Army Reserves, and while in the reserves he also worked for Hults Automotive. Ed was united in marriage to Jan "Pogo" Polglase on May 9, 1959, at Trinity Lutheran Church, where he was a lifelong member. Over the years he worked at the Cuba Club, Welch's Embers and 7E's while he was also growing his own lighting business, Ed Niebuhr Lighting. Together, Jan and Ed worked hard to build their business, retiring in 2016.

Ed was a member of the Rotary Club of Waunakee for over 30 years. He loved animals, and always had a canine companion. Ed enjoyed reading about history, The Week and local newspapers. He hated cold weather but loved cheering on the Green Bay Packers. Ed will be remembered for making the best French onion soup.

Ed is survived by his wife of 61 years, Jan; his daughter, Kelly (Jon) Mortrud; his beloved granddog, Boodles; and by other special family members and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents.

A private graveside service will be held at Roselawn Memorial Park, Monona. A spring celebration will be held when we can all get together safely; for an invitation, please email Kelly at [email protected] In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Rotary Club of Waunakee or to SSM Medical Center.

Published by Madison.com on Nov. 8, 2020.
So sorry to hear of your loss. Ed and I were classmates and work colleagues when he worked in the lighting business. He will be missed by everyone who knew him.
Gary Cirves and Teresa
November 8, 2020