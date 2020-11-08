Menu
Nancy Tanner
1962 - 2020
BORN
1962
DIED
2020

Tanner, Nancy A.

BLUE MOUNDS / LYNDON STATION - Nancy A. Tanner, age 58, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020. She was born on April 29, 1962, the daughter of Robert and Shirley (Petersen) Johnson.

Nancy grew up in Brooklyn and graduated from Oregon High School with the class of 1980. She was employed by UW Hospital as a Radiology Department administrative assistant, with Comfort Keepers and retiring from UW Health as a medical receptionist. Nancy was united in marriage to Michael Tanner on April 8, 2016. She enjoyed going out for dinner, spending time with her family and friends, and the companionship of her loyal German Shepherd, Ruger. Nancy cherished the time she spent with her grandchildren.

Nancy is survived by her husband, Mike; daughter, Lindsay Patterson; grandchildren, Lennon and Lewis Patterson; and brother, Jim Johnson. She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Kim Johnson; and son, Jamie Burkhalter.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson Oregon

Funeral & Cremation Care

1150 Park St.

(608) 835-3515


Published by Madison.com on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Gunderson Funeral Home
