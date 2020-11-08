Vial, Donald O. "Red"

MADISON - A great man died today. He wasn't a world leader or a famous doctor – or a war hero or a sports figure. He was no business tycoon, and you would never see his name in the financial pages. But he was one of the greatest men who ever lived - "He was our dad."

Donald O. "Red" Vial, age 94, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020. He was born on June 6, 1926, in Linden, Wis., the son of Ortis and Yvetta (Holmes) Vial.

Donald graduated from Linden High School in 1944. He was married 42 years to the love of his life, Eleanor "Ellie" Holtz, on Dec. 31, 1947, in Madison. Donald served as a corporal in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1951-1954. He worked in sales at Gardner Baking Company for 35 years, retiring in 1988.

Donald was an avid Packers, Brewers and Badgers basketball fan. He enjoyed dancing at the VFW on Friday evenings and was a member of the Hiram Masonic Lodge.

Donald is survived by three sons; Gregg (Vicki), Steve (Karen) and Grant Vial; seven grandchildren, Jennifer Waryck, Kimberly (Todd) Yormark, Brittany (Dustin) Soderman, Stephanie (Kris) Korn, Cody (Jenna), Aaron, and Ashley Vial; nine great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Lois Vial; and special friend, Phyllis. He was preceded in death by his wife, Ellie; parents; brother, Elmo Vial; and special friend, Rita.

Private family services will be held. Entombment will be in Roselawn Memorial Park.

A Celebration of Don's life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be gifted in Donald's name to Agrace HospiceCare or a charity of the donor's choice. The family would like to thank the staff of Dean Clinic, St. Mary's Hospital and Heritage Senior Living, Monona, for their compassionate care.

"It broke our hearts to lose you, but you did not go alone. For part of us went with you, the day God called you home. Until we meet again..."

