Huser, Marilyn Ann (Zinkle)

BAGLEY - Marilyn Ann (Zinkle) Huser, age 89, passed away Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, at the Divine Health Care Center in Fennimore, Wis. She was born on Aug. 31, 1931, in Prairie du Chien, Wis., the daughter of Ann (Honzel) and Thomas Zinkle. She and her husband, Joe, were married in 1951, and together they farmed in the Bagley area most of their married life. Joe preceded her in death in 1988.

Survivors include children, Sharon (James) Stark of Waunakee, Greg and Dave of Bagley, Gary (Dawn) of Madison, and Ron (Kathy) of Sun Prairie. She is also survived by six grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and brothers, Tom Zinkle of California and Terry Zinkle of Prairie du Chien. In addition, she is survived by many nieces and nephews.

Marilyn was preceded in death by her husband, Joe; her parents; her brother, Father Ronald Zinkle SJ; and her sister, Carol Mulrooney.

A memorial Mass with visitation will be held at a future date at St. John's Catholic Church in Patch Grove with interment in the Bagley Cemetery. This will be announced by the Garrity Funeral Home of Prairie du Chien, Wis., who is assisting the family.

