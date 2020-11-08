Glas, Julia Ann

ROCK HILL - Our beloved witch, Julia Glas, passed away peacefully on Oct. 19, 2020, in Rock Hill, S.C., surrounded by family. An uncommon woman, she would have delighted in being saluted here in this way, a term of endearment by which she was known by her three children, nine grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Bless her heart.

Born on April 25, 1930, in Rock Island, Ill., and raised in Green Bay, Wis., Julie, as she had been called, had a wonderful and loving family with a great sense of humor, despite the hardships of the Great Depression and World War II. After high school, she set her own path and paid her own way through a four-year program at Marycrest College in Davenport, Iowa. She worked hard at local hospitals and earned a bachelor's degree in social work in 1952, the first in her family to do so. Yet she recounted epic contests with the nuns who ran the school, petty rebellions, and near expulsions. She went on to work for Catholic Charities based on the contacts she made in college, and later became a Juvenile Probation Officer, which prepared her for raising three children. On more than one occasion she reached back to her colleagues in law enforcement for an assist in tracking down a child who had missed their curfew. She delighted in telling stories of the penitent youth's long face as they were escorted to our door in the back of a squad car.

In Madison, Wis., she met and fell in love with Thomas Glas, a young dentist and reserve Naval officer. They eloped on Oct. 29, 1960, and she would have marked their 60th anniversary this year had she not elected to rejoin her love and to prepare for a proper celebration. They had a happy life in Madison, raising their family while she successfully managed their business. A skilled seamstress, she made her daughters beautiful (sometimes underappreciated) matching outfits for years. She painstakingly assembled elaborate quilts by hand, often with one of the kids cuddling alongside her under the hoop as she worked. She worked on intricate needlepoint and cross stitching throughout her life. She delighted in storytelling and interrogated her children until she was aware of every triumph and every tribulation. She was always over-the-top in planning Clark Griswold-style road trips across the country and in decorating themed floats on the fourth of July or costumes at Halloween. She helped with all homework that involved writing. She was a fount of ideas, a valued editor, and overnight typist on countless occasions, from creative writing assignments to college entrance essays. She loved going to garage sales and finding whatever strange little treasures she could and stuffing them in overflowing stockings at Christmas.

After retirement Tom and Julie moved south to Fripp Island, S.C., with the idea that it was somewhere we would want to visit, unaware of the gravitational pull of her own personality. They enjoyed 25 years together on the beach in well-earned repose. As the family grew, she delighted in having her grandchildren wake her up in the morning, in giving them contraband M&Ms when they asked, or even allowing them sips of beer much to their parents' consternation. She was a counselor, a champion, and not infrequently a co-conspirator. She was opinionated and demanding; she delighted in an old age where she could put both traits on display with total inhibition. One minute she would demand her beer be served in a glass in a manner befitting a lady; the next she would shriek with delight at an off-color joke or story.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Thomas; by both parents; and by one sister, Frances (Carl) Hanson of Green Bay, Wis. She is survived by her sister, Mary (Brad) Nelson of Oconomowoc, Wis.; and by her three adult children, Lisabeth (Magnus) Lipp of Livermore, Calif., Juliann (Daniel) Cravens of Rock Hill, S.C., and Timothy (Kimberly) Glas of Burke, Va.; and by her grandchildren, Benjamin, Jeremiah (Rachel), Joshua (Meagan), Jeddidiah (Michelle), Hannah, Shelby, Kendall, Oliver, and Abigail. She is and will be survived by her example, her humor, her strength and her enduring love.

Services will be held at a later date to be determined, where she will be interred with her husband at the National Cemetery in Beaufort, S.C. In lieu of flowers, and in honor of her husband, donations may be made in the name of Tom and Julie Glas to the Alzheimer's Association (alz.org).

