Sherwood, Dean

POYNETTE / LAKE WISCONSIN – Dean Sherwood, (birth name, Harlan Blessum), age 81, passed away on Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, peacefully at his home with Hospice.

Dean was born on Sept. 2, 1939, in Rugby, N.D., the son of Lester and Barbara Blessum.

Dean is survived by the love of his life, Judy Fish, Poynette, Wis.; his children, David Blessum, Milwaukee, and Cynthia Bliss (Bob Jacobson), Madison; two stepchildren, Terri (Chad) Ploenske, Poynette, Wis., and their children, Mitch and Mallory, and Brian "BJ" (Kim) Fish, Byron, Ill., and their daughter, Brianna; his brother, Jerry (Kathy) Blessum, Rugby, N.D.; his sister, Joan Orvick, Bismarck, N.D.; nephews, nieces, other relatives and many dear friends. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Dean worked in radio for 30 years, being broadcaster, manager and part owner of several stations. He enjoyed most being on the air including on WISM, WIBU, WOLX, and Love Stereo. He also worked at stations in Minnesota, Montana and CKY in Winnipeg, Canada, during the British Invasion, when the Beatles came to North America. One of his favorite stories he told at least a thousand times was when Ringo Starr came to his home.

After retiring from radio, Dean worked with Judy in her Lake Wisconsin real estate business for 10 years.

Due to Covid, a celebration of Dean's life will be held at a later date. The Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.

We'd like to send a special Thank You to the nursing staff of Columbia Health Care Center for the kindness they showed him while he was in their care.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research, P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014, or the Grade Boat Club, P.O. Box 84, Lodi, WI 53555. THANK YOU!!

Rest well, Deano.

We will always love you!