Menu
Search
Menu
Madison.com
Madison.com HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Sean Finnegan
1940 - 2020
BORN
1940
DIED
2020

Finnegan, Sean George

WEST CHICAGO, Ill. - Sean George Finnegan, age 79, of West Chicago, passed away on Oct. 30, 2020. He was born on Nov. 28, 1940, in Madison, Wis., to George and Johnette Finnegan. Sean graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and then went on to serve in the U.S. Navy with a rank of Lieutenant in the reserves. He worked for Leo Burnett Advertising, Universal Recording and was owner and general contractor of Whitney Builders. Sean was past president (1974) of the Men's Garden Club of Villa Park. He enjoyed golfing, gardening, and carpentry.

Sean is survived by his wife, Margaret Aldrin Finnegan; daughters, Kathleen Genge, Kelly Finnegan, and Kerry (Jason) Smith; and grandchildren, Matthew, Nicole, Ryan and Reese Genge and Madison and Sofia Smith. He was preceded in death by his parents. Sean's inurnment will be in Wayne Township Cemetery in West Chicago. For info, call (630) 231-0060 or visit www.norrissegertfh.com.



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Madison.com on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Norris-Segert Funeral Home - West Chicago
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.