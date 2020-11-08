Menu
Joyce Kowalke
1931 - 2020
BORN
1931
DIED
2020

Kowalke, Joyce M.

BARABOO - Joyce M. Kowalke, age 89, of Baraboo, passed away peacefully Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, at Agrace Hospice in Fitchburg. Joyce, daughter of Robert and Ella McManamy, was born March 18, 1931, in Baraboo. On July 24, 1948, she was united in marriage to Alvin Walter Kowalke; he preceded her in death on Aug. 23, 1992. Her strong work ethic allowed her to work at numerous jobs throughout her life. She was a longtime member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in North Freedom. She enjoyed reading, walking and had a love for animals.

She is survived by her loving children, Gary A. Kowalke of North Freedom and Bonnie Spencer of Cambridge; siblings, Bob McManamy Jr. of Florida, James McManamy of Madison and Joan (Paul) Belton of Reno, Nev.; as well as other relatives and friends.

Joyce was preceded in death by her parents; husband; sister, Ella Slightam; and son-in-law, Steven Spencer.

Private family services will be held at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in North Freedom with burial at Oak Hill Cemetery in North Freedom. The Redlin Funeral Home is assisting the family.


Published by Madison.com on Nov. 8, 2020.
Redlin Funeral Home Inc
Sending caring thoughts at the loss of your mom many special memories living next store
Gary & Linda Timm
November 7, 2020