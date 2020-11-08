Nieman, Ronald J.

SUN PRAIRIE - Ronald J. Nieman, age 84, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, at Meriter Hospital in Madison, Wis. He was born Jan. 12, 1936, in Oconomowoc, Wis., to the late Clarence and Margaret (Johnson) Nieman. He married his high school sweetheart, Marlene Anderson, on Aug. 18, 1956, in Oconomowoc.

Ronald received his undergrad in PE from the UW-Madison. He was an All-American baseball player at UW-Madison and drafted by the Detroit Tigers.

He was a high school PE teacher and coached many sports at Clinton and Sheboygan North High School. In 1963 he coached Sheboygan North to their most successful season and was awarded the FRVC football coach of the year.

Ronald received his master's in education from Michigan University and was an Administrator at DeForest High School and Monona Grove High School. He retired in 1994 and received a Proclamation in Recognition of Outstanding Service in the Field of Education by Congressman Scott Klug.

Ronald was a wonderful husband, dad, Papa, uncle, brother and friend. He was a golf enthusiast on and off the course. He loved spending time with his family, camping, downhill skiing and taking vacations together.

Ronald is survived by his son, Jay Nieman; daughter, Robin Plaisance; eight grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; sister, Susan (Glenn) Retzlaff; and is further survived by nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends. Ronald is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Marlene; son, Kyle Nieman; and a brother, Wayne Nieman.

He lived his final years at Oakwood Prairie Ridge in Madison.

Memorials may be made the charity of one's choice in Ronald's name.

A celebration of Ronald's life will be held at a later date.

