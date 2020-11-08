Parr, Sandra Lee (Riley)

SUN PRAIRIE - Sandra Lee (Riley) Parr, age 78, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020. She was born on Dec. 10, 1941, three days after Pearl Harbor. Her parents were Ivan and Dorothea (Schultz) Riley. Her grandparents were August and Lulu (Henke) Schultz, and George and Marie (Wavra) Riley. She attended Deansville School from second grade until seventh grade, a one-room school house with a wonderful teacher, Ms. Meta Kroetz. While attending Marshall High School she participated in numerous extracurricular activities. She graduated in May of 1960.

She worked for American Dairy Association of Wisconsin for seven years before her marriage to Donald J. Parr on June 24, 1967. Together they had four children, Joseph of Arlington, Lisa of Madison, and Thomas (Susan) of Madison, and a stillborn daughter in November 10, 1970. There are three grandchildren, Caden and Gavin Parr of Madison, and Makenna Parr of Arlington. Sandra worked as a receptionist at the Department of Workforce Development for many years. She enjoyed dancing, camping, boating, cross country skiing, decorating for the holidays, and baking, especially Christmas cookies. She loved working on flowers in the yard. She enjoyed UW Football, UW Basketball, and Packers Football with Brett Favre, who was her favorite quarterback. Grandpa and Grandma Parr enjoyed doing day trips watching their grandsons in sporting events and seeing Makenna dance.

She has two brothers, Darrell (Betty) Riley and Dennis (Mary) Riley; one sister, Kathleen "Kate" (Mike) Lazers; and a deceased sister, Carol Ann Riley, in 2017. Her husband, Donald, preceded her in death in 2016. Many nieces and nephews survive her. Sandra loved a good laugh, she had an Irish sense of humor, and had an infectious laugh. She was especially proud of having the Dane County Park in Marshall named after her beloved grandfather, George, called Riley/Deppe Park.

Sandra would like memorials to be given to the Marshall Scholarship Foundation Dollars for Scholars. She would like to thank her neighbors for their assistance over the years. Special thanks to Tim and Carmen Connor and Rocky Falcone. Private services were held. Burial took place in Sacred Hearts Cemetery next to her husband, with her daughter at her feet.

An Old Irish Blessing: May the road rise to meet you, may the wind be always at your back, may the sun shine warms upon your face, and rains fall soft upon your fields, and until we meet again, may God hold you in the palm of His hand.

