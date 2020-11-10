Duhr, Vera Ruth

MUSCODA - Vera Ruth Duhr, 95, died Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Riverdale Healthcare Center in Muscoda. She was born on July 29, 1925 the daughter of Edward and Martha (Sorge) Bohn. Vera graduated from Muscoda High School in 1942. She was united in marriage on June 9, 1943 to Robert William Duhr at St. Peter's Lutheran Church, Muscoda. Her family and farming were her life, they farmed in Richwood Township until moving to Muscoda in 1986. Vera had a very caring heart and volunteered at Riverdale Healthcare and Riverdale Food Pantry. She loved to quilt and made quilts for each of her daughters, newborns and newlyweds in the family, and for missions through the church. Vera enjoyed playing cards in her card clubs and became an avid Brewer fan. She was a wonderful cook and made excellent homemade bread and fried chicken. Vera took pride in her involvement at St. Peter's Lutheran Church.

Vera is survived by four daughters: Sharon Derrickson of Blue River, Roberta (Michael) Couillard of Fitchburg, Betty (Gary) Smith of Peoria, AZ, Arleen (David) Conner of Blue River; 11 grandchildren, 28 great grandchildren, 2 great great grandchildren, many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

Vera was preceded in death by her husband Robert, parents, two brothers: Fredrick and Edward, sons-in-law: Michael Tisdale, Richard Derrickson, granddaughter Jessica Conner, grandson Jason Conner, and great grandson Reid Couillard.

Private Graveside services will be held at the Basswood Cemetery. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Memorials in Vera's name may be directed to St. Peter's Lutheran Church, Riverdale Food Pantry, or Muscoda Fire and Rescue. The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff at the Riverdale Health Care and the Richland Hospital. The Pratt Funeral and Cremation Service is assisting the family with their arrangements. prattfuneralservice.com