Nelson, Belva M.

LAKE MILLS- Belva M. Nelson, 97, died Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, at her residence, Brook Gardens, Lake Mills. She was born in Lake Mills, March 15, 1923, daughter of Ervin and Alice (Stetson) George.

Belva became a registered nurse after studying at Methodist Hospital in Madison, where she met a handsome sailor, Albert R. Nelson. They were married on Oct. 29, 1943, in Chicago, Ill. After the war, they proceeded to raise their five children: Warren (Mary) Nelson, Georgetown, Texas; Terry (Betsey) Nelson, Sunriver, Ore.; Alyson Schmeisser, Lake Mills; Andrea (Larry) Kuhl, Waterloo; and Scott (Rosanne) Nelson, Evanston, Ill.

In a time when few women held careers outside the home, Belva pursued her passion for nursing at the Kansas City County Hospital, in the nursery at Fort Atkinson Memorial Hospital, and later at the Lake Mills Medical Center. Belva was an avid rock hunter, spending many hours on the shores of Lake Superior hunting agates, which she turned into beautiful jewelry.

She is survived by her children; eleven grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; and one sister, Jacqueline Zaricor of Whitewater. She was preceded in death by her husband, Albert; her brother, Douglas George; and son-in-law, William Schmeisser.

A private graveside service will be held.

The family would like to thank the staffs of Brook Gardens and Heartland Hospice for their kindness and care of Belva.

Memorials if desired may be directed to the United Methodist Church, Lake Mills, or the American Red Cross.

