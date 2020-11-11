Brown, Rose Ann

MADISON – Rose Ann Brown, age 77, went home to be with her savior on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at Agrace Hospice. She was born on Sept. 18, 1943, in St. Louis, Mo., the daughter of Edward Bell and Lucille (Warr) Morris. She was united in marriage to Whittie Brown on June 10, 1963.

She is survived by her daughter, Lynn Brown; and three sisters, Scharlene Tinnon, Tanya Ball and Denise Sanders.

Rose was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Whittie; and her son, Vincent; and sister, Mary Ruth Walker.

A visitation will be held at CRESS FUNERAL HOME, 3610 Speedway Road, Madison, on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. Burial will follow at Forest Hill Cemetery.

Please share memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.

Cress Funeral & Cremation Services

3610 Speedway Road

(608) 238-3434