Houlihan, Helen G.

FITCHBURG - Helen G. Houlihan, age 95, of Fitchburg, passed away on Nov. 7, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family. She was born on June 15, 1925, to John and Anna (Hansberry) Noble on the family farm in Richland Center, Wis.

Helen married her husband, Keith Houlihan, on Sep. 14, 1948, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Richland Center. Together, the couple had six children, Michael, Susan, John, Mary, Megan, and Cara. The couple enjoyed visiting their children and grandchildren, traveling all over the United States to do so.

Helen went to St. Mary's in Madison and received her nursing diploma in 1946. She worked as a Registered Nurse until her retirement in the 1980s. She was beloved by all her patients. Helen was a selfless, gracious woman. She had a beautiful singing voice and was often requested to sing at weddings for family and friends.

Helen is survived by her husband, Keith; children, Michael (Patricia), Susan, Mary (Randell) Laczniak, Megan (Paul Jewell), and Cara; daughter-in-law, Karen; nine grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; her son, John; and her four siblings.

Services will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Good Shepherd St. James Catholic Parish, 1204 St. James Ct., Madison, 53715. Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.

Cress Funeral and Cremation Service

3610 Speedway Road

Madison, WI

608-238-3434