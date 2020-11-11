Timbers, Neil A.

MADISON - Neil A. Timbers, age 86, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at The Cottages of Madison. He was born in Richland Center on May 9, 1934, the son of Archie and Dorothy Timbers. Neil was married to Carol Riddle for over 45 years until her death in 2005. Neil spent the bulk of his working life at Oscar Mayer, retiring in 1999 after 46 years and achieving 1st place on the seniority list. His passion was country music, with an emphasis on Johnny Cash, so much so that many people that met him socially referred to him as Johnny Cash from his zealous fandom. Neil loved talking country music with anyone that would listen. In his final years, he enjoyed being a regular at the Cottage Café, solving world problems with the other retirees, and a Brandy Old Fashioned at Toby's.

Neil is survived by his son, James Timbers. He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, at CRESS FUNERAL HOME, 3325 E. Washington Avenue, Madison. Burial will follow at 2 p.m. in Highland Memory Gardens. Please share your memories of Neil at www.CressFuneralService.com.

Cress Funeral Service

3325 E. Washington Avenue, Madison

(608) 249-6666