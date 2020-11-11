Naeser, Anne Marie

JANESVILLE - Anne Marie Naeser, age 99, of Janesville, died Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, at Milton Senior Living. Anne was born on April 30, 1921, in Oregon, Wis., the daughter of Andrew and Gertrude (Elvakrok) Kleven. She graduated from Stoughton High School and Janesville Business College.

She married Earl D. Naeser on Aug. 22, 1943, at First Lutheran Church in Stoughton. Anne was employed as an office supervisor by Parker Pen Company for 40 years. Anne was a member of Faith Lutheran Church, Elks Ladies, V.F.W. Auxiliary, Mercy Hospital Auxiliary and was active in numerous bowling and golf leagues. She was an avid golfer, bowler, and volunteer.

Anne is survived by nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Earl D. Naeser, who died on March 4, 2005; her parents; brothers, Louis, Hjalmer, Sanford, Oscar and Arthur Kleven; and sisters, Borghild Amble, Josie Barrett, Selma Manthe and Olga Fowler.

Due to the present health situation, services will be private. Burial will be in Milton Lawns Memorial Park. The family is being assisted by Henke-Clarson Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Faith Lutheran Church, 2116 Mineral Point Avenue, Janesville, WI 53548 or Agrace Hospice, 2901 North Wright Road, Janesville, WI 53546.

