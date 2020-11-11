Kelley, Joseph Edward

PRAIRIE DU SAC - Joseph Edward Kelley, 59, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, after a four-year battle with ALS. Joe was born on Aug. 11, 1961, in Madison, and grew up in Sauk City. He is survived by his wife, Jodi (Johnson) Kelley; his daughters, Morgan Kelley and Brenna Kelley; his mother, Donna (Baines) Kelley; brother, Tim Kelley; sister, Patti (Brian) Criswell; sister, Cindy (Wayne) Anthofer; and many nieces, nephews, and very close friends. He is predeceased by his father, Dale Kelley.

Joe was the person who made everybody feel like a somebody. He lit up the room and knew just what to say to make sure he connected with all of the people in it. Over the span of his career as a veterinarian, Dr. Joe became a hero to so many clients and patients. He and Jodi took over the Sauk Prairie Small Animal Hospital from his dad and grew it to what it is today. He was an outstanding clinician and surgeon and served as a mentor and teacher to so many. If you didn't know him when you met him, you became friends quickly. If he wasn't at the Sauk Prairie Small Animal Hospital, he was likely on a hunting or fishing trip, at a Green Bay Packers game, traveling the world, or spending time with his wife and daughters. During the last year and a half of his life, his wife, Jodi, bought him a yellow lab puppy. Joe really wanted a big dog after having his two Jack Russell Terriers for over 13 years. The next year after they got Bucky, she quickly became his favorite "daughter." He let her get away with anything and everything, and his family found great joy in watching him react to her adolescent behavior.

The most admirable thing about Joe was his will to live and his "take no sympathy" attitude for his situation. ALS took and took from him, and through it all, he continued to live large and give back. He worked until he was absolutely unable to because it was his passion and the veterinary medicine profession needed his skills and knowledge. Joe went on seven international relief trips offering free spay and neuter clinics to animals in overpopulated countries. Through these trips, he impacted many young veterinarians and built connections with all of those he met. His presence will be missed tremendously, but his spirit will live on in so many. Many thanks to Agrace for making Joe's last days so peaceful.

Donations can be made to World Vets International Aid for Animals or the ALS Association.

Visitation will be on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, from 11 to 2 p.m. at HOOVERSON FUNERAL HOME in Sauk City. Covid protocol will be followed and please know that we understand if you choose not to attend due to Covid. Online condolences available at hooversonfuneralhomes.com.