Olson, William "Bill"

MOUNT HOREB - William "Bill" Olson, son of Albert and Mabel (Kurth) Olson, was born Aug. 5, 1934, and passed away on Nov. 6, 2020. A graduate of Barneveld High School, Bill attended the University of Wisconsin-Madison, served in the U.S. Army, and was a successful florist, businessman and entrepreneur. On Aug. 23, 1969, he married Muriel Babler at the Swiss Church in New Glarus.

In 1954, Bill started a flower business in the cellar of his family's home on the farm. He went on to open his first shop in Barneveld, then moved to Mount Horeb in 1962. Bill also opened a shop in Madison but decided to concentrate on his Mount Horeb shop and its community. He was a well-known and highly respected florist who valued his employees and customers. Creativity, quality, customer service and integrity were his hallmarks. Bill brought beauty into people's lives through his flowers and creativity. He was always kind, thoughtful and generous. Bill was a true "people person" who loved meeting and talking with customers and sharing his many jokes and stories. He was a gifted artist who contributed to and was recognized by the floral industry.

Bill served in several positions, including president, of the Wisconsin-Upper Michigan Florist Association and was inducted in the WUMFA Hall of Fame. He was also an FTD Master Florist and served in many capacities at the regional level. Bill received the FTD Distinguished Service Award. He was also actively involved in his community, including serving on the MARC Board of Directors and participating in Rotary.

His love for Christmas resulted in his opening of a second business, Olson's Christmas House in Mount Horeb, in 1979. In 1995, Bill received the Business Excellence Award from Madison Magazine. He always referred to this shop as his hobby. Bill's love for all things Christmas is reflected throughout. Family was most important to him. Holidays and family picnics were Bill's favorite times. He was dedicated to his family, and his love and devotion were evident in all his actions. Bill was a life-long member of the Congregational United Church of Christ in Barneveld.

Bill is survived by his wife of 51 years, Muriel (Babler) Olson; sister, Judy Olson-Sutton; sister-in-law, Rhoda Staab; devoted colleague, Heidi Wittwer; a niece, nephews, dear cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Mabel Olson; brother, Richard Olson; and brothers-in-law, Robert Sutton and Don Staab.

Visitation will be held as a Drive-Thru, where visitors may greet the family from their cars at GUNDERSON CAMACHO MOUNT HOREB FUNERAL HOME, 500 N. Eighth St., Mount Horeb, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020. Friends and family who wish to view the service via LIVESTREAM may visit Bill's obituary page at www.gundersonfh.com and click on the Live Webcast link at 11 a.m., on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. A private burial will be held at White Church Cemetery in Barneveld.

Bill's family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at St. Mary's Care Center for their compassionate care of Bill during the last five years. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

