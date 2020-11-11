Sorenson, Julainne M. "Julie"

MADISON/DEERFIELD - Julainne M. "Julie" Sorenson, age 72, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on Oct. 28, 1948, in Madison, the daughter of Marvin and June (Bretl) Brickson. Julie graduated from LaFollette High School with the class of 1967 and married her middle and high school sweetheart, Tom Sorenson, on Jan. 27, 1968.

Julie bartended, waitressed, cooked, and managed Brothers Three Bar and Grill for over 25 years, where she enjoyed spending time with the patrons who quickly became her friends. She loved babysitting her grandchildren. In her free time, Julie stayed busy making crafts and crocheting, spending time outside with her flowers, enjoying nature, and feeding the deer that came into her yard.

She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Tom Sorenson; daughter, Jodi (Chris) Lueder; son, Shane Sorenson; grandchildren, Colin, Taylor and Braeden Lueder and Hunter and Wyatt Sorenson; brother, David (Bonnie) Brickson; cousin, Paul (Marlene) Fotes; brother-in-law, Bill (Sharon) Sorenson; two sisters-in-law, Janice (Terry) Havens and Nancy (Jerry) Gust; faithful canine companion, Charlie; and many loving family and friends. Julie was preceded in death by her parents.

A celebration will be held following the pandemic when we can all gather together safely.

The family would like to share a special thank you to her oncology team, especially Dr. Jacqueline Mullvain, and to the Heartland Hospice team for the tender loving care they provided to Julie. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

