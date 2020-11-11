Skinner, Evelyn A.

REEDSBURG - Evelyn Anne Skinner, age 87, of Reedsburg, passed away after a long struggle with her health, on Thursday morning, Nov. 5, 2020, at the Sauk County Health Care Center. She was born on March 19, 1933, in Excelsior Township near Reedsburg, the daughter of Walter and Esther (Gundlach) Koenecke. Evelyn was a 1950 graduate of Reedsburg High School. On Dec. 1, 1951, she was united in marriage to her beloved husband, William L. "Bill" Skinner. Prior to her marriage, she started her 52-year career in the trucking industry by working in the office for Earl Skinner, Bill's father. Through the 70s, 80s, and into the 90s, Evelyn, Bill, and brother-in-law Richard built Skinner Transfer Corp into one of the most respected and recognizable trucking companies in the Midwest. Evelyn became President of Skinner Transfer Corp in 1994 upon the death of Bill. She served on the Wisconsin Motor Carriers Association board for 12 years, serving a term as Chairwoman, and is a Babbit Award recipient, awarded for distinguished service to the community and the trucking industry. She was the first woman to do both. Evelyn was very proud of her career in an industry that served the nation.

She was an active church member of St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church. Evelyn taught Sunday school, sang in the choir, participated in many fundraising events, and was the first woman to serve on the Church Council. She was one of the founding members of the Reedsburg Butter Festival Committee and served in several capacities. Evelyn was an active volunteer and supporter of the Reedsburg United Fund Radio Auction, an enthusiastic supporter of the CAL Center, and many other worthy organizations in Reedsburg.

She was an avid Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin Badgers fan and loyally followed the teams.

Evelyn's greatest joy was being a part of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren's lives. She enjoyed watching them in their various pursuits, including rodeo, jockey, and the arts, and cheered them on enthusiastically. Seeing them grow into adulthood to become wonderful and successful people made her very proud.

Evelyn was a strong, determined, and forward-thinking woman who led by example. There was never a job too large or too small that she would not tackle. Evelyn touched countless lives with her endless love, support, and strength. Her legacy of kindness will live on in those who knew her.

Survivors include her son and daughter-in-law, Steven and Yvonne Skinner, of Reedsburg; five grandchildren, Bill (Jodi) Skinner of Reedsburg, Travis (Jennifer) Skinner of Reedsburg, Lindsey (Adam) Kaney of Reedsburg, Courtney (Jason) van der Kooy of Oconomowoc, and Whitney (Chance) Locken of Reedsburg; sister, Gloria Crawford of Reedsburg; brother-in-law, Richard (Audrey) Skinner of Reedsburg; two sisters-in-law, Joynelle Skinner of Reedsburg and LaVonne Koenecke, of Reedsburg; great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and a host of friends. Evelyn was preceded in death by her husband, Bill; her sister, LaVerne Phelan; her two brothers, James and Kenneth Koenecke; an infant sister, Ruby Koenecke; two brothers-in-law, Tom Crawford and Herbert Phelan; and one sister-in-law, Wilma Koenecke.

A private family funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, at St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church in Reedsburg. Those who wish to may watch the service via livestream at the St. John Lutheran Church Facebook page. Interment will be in St. John's Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. at ST. JOHN EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN CHURCH on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, and between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. before the service on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020. Due to COVID-19 guidelines, social distancing and face masks are required.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial gifts be made to Reedsburg Area United Fund.

The Hoof Funeral Home of Reedsburg is serving the family.