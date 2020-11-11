Detmer, Donald Arthur

MADISON - Donald Arthur Detmer, age 97, passed away on Nov. 9, 2020, at Oakwood Village East, Madison, Wis.

Don was born on Aug. 5, 1923, in Hamilton, Ohio, to Grover and Ida (Rahe) Detmer. Following graduation from high school, he enrolled at The Ohio State University. His college career was interrupted by World War II, and he served his country in the U.S. Navy in Brazil. He returned to The Ohio State University after the war and graduated with a degree in accounting. He worked as an accountant for his entire career and took pride in his reputation as a world-class penny pincher. Don was a very gregarious person and thrived on personal interactions. In retirement, he worked as a bagger at a grocery store until his late-80s so that he could get out of the house every day and talk to lots of people. After retiring as a bagger, he continued to volunteer as a Salvation Army bell-ringer into his 90s, using his out-going personality to help others.

Don started corresponding with Bette Reed while in the Navy, before he had even met her. They met after the war and were married following college graduation in 1947. Together, they raised two children and enjoyed living in Hamilton, Ohio; Watertown, N.Y.; Huntington, W.Va.; and various cities in Wisconsin. After Bette's death in 2010, Don moved to Oakwood Village East, where he continued to make friends and flirt with the ladies.

Don is survived by his children, Tom (Rose) Detmer and Elizabeth (Warren) Kraft; grandchildren, Jessica (Craig) Bergner, Carolyn Detmer, and Nathan Kraft; great-grandchildren, Lawson and Taytum Bergner; brother, Norvin "Chalk" (Aline) Detmer; and many other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife, Bette; sister, Betty (Frank) Hamilton; brother Grover junior (Janet); sister-in-law, Helen (Maurice) Lambert; brother-in-law, Edward (Barbara) Reed; and their spouses.

The family wishes to thank the dedicated staff of Oakwood Village East and Agrace Hospice for the special care that they gave to Don. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorials may be sent to Oakwood Foundation or Agrace Hospice.

