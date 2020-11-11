Meier, Phillip H.

BELLEVILLE - Phillip H. Meier, age 86, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, at UW Hospital in Madison. He was born on Feb. 11, 1934, near Cross Plains, Wis., the son of Matthew and Christine (Marking) Meier. Phillip served in the U.S. Army from 1953 to 1956. Following his discharge from the service he resided in Belleville, where he started whitewashing barns. Later, using his entrepreneurial spirit, he owned and operated Belleville Electrical, Plumbing, and Heating, along with milk hauling and dump truck businesses. He had also worked at Federal Industries and Farm and Fleet. Phillip was very active in the Boy Scouts, played Slow-Pitch for the "Gambles Good Guys," and bowled in several leagues for many years. He also enjoyed hunting, including several trips out west for elk and mule deer. His family always enjoyed playing cards; at the Verona Senior Center he would organize 500 games, and he was a regular player at the Belleville Senior Center.

Phillip is survived by his sons, Steve (Karen) Meier, Mark Meier, Jeff (Marta) Meier, and Brian Meier; grandchildren, Amy (Eric) Brugger and Paul Meier; and great-grandchildren, Arthur and Elizabeth. He is further survived by his brother, Valentine (Judy) Meier; sister, Annabelle Acker; sisters-in-law, Billie Meier and Charlene Meier; nieces; and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; infant daughter, Nancy; brothers, Wilfred (Jo), Daniel, James (Mary) Meier, and Richard; sisters, Cecelia Brabender and Frances (Oliver) Kahl; and brother-in-law, Edward Acker.

A private family memorial service will be held on Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, at the Becker-Beal Funeral Home, 109 Greenway Cross, Belleville, Wis., with the Rev. Michael Moon officiating. Military Honors will be accorded.

A public celebration of Phillip's life will be held at a later date.

