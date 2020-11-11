Lennert, Sharon R.

SUN PRAIRIE - Sharon R. Lennert, age 76, died holding her husband Steve's hand on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, at the Sun Prairie Health Care Center, of complications from vascular dementia.

Sharon is survived by her husband, Steve Antholt; stepson, Mark; stepdaughter, Amanda; and her canine companion, Allie. She is preceded in death by her two brothers and three sisters.

Sharon was a gifted graphic artist, watercolorist, and loving wife.

A celebration of Sharon's life and works will be held after Covid-19 restrictions. Memorials in Sharon's memory are welcome to the Alzheimer's & Dementia Alliance, 3330 University Ave. Unit 300, Madison, WI 53705 or www.alzwisc.org.

Please share your memories at www.CressFuneralService.com.

Cress Funeral and Cremation Service

1310 Emerald Terrace, Sun Prairie

(608) 837-9054