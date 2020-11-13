Nelson, Kent L.

EASTMAN - Kent L. Nelson, age 60, of Eastman, Wis., passed away Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, at the University of Wisconsin Health System in Madison, Wis., following a brief illness. He was born May 20, 1960, in Whitehall, Wis., the son of Archie and Amy (Otterson) Nelson. Kent married Kristen Garson on Oct. 22, 1983, in Blair, Wis. Together in partnership with his brothers, Steve and Brian Nelson, Kent owned and operated Nelson Hardwoods in Prairie du Chien, Wis. Kent and Kristen began the Nelson Trout and Salmon Farm in 1989.

Kent will be dearly missed and remembered for his generosity to others, witty humor, big hugs, and tractor rides. He loved westerns, collecting guns and tractors, and seeing his children succeed in life; rest in peace to our MacGyver and Papa Kent. He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Kristen; their son, Levi (Abbie Courter); daughter, Erica (Paul) Bormann; his brothers, Steve (Karol), Gary (Shiela), Brian (Janet), Lee (Becky) and Eric (Lisa) Nelson; along with his two grandsons, Henry and George. He was preceded in death by his parents.

There will be a memorial visitation according to CDC Guidelines on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the GARRITY FUNERAL HOME in Prairie du Chien. The family requests that attendees utilize masks and practice social distancing. If you are not feeling well or are unable to attend, we encourage you to visit www.garrityfuneralhome.com to send a message to Kent's family.