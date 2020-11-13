Gonia, William J.

OREGON - William J. Gonia, age 74, of Oregon, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, at William S. Middleton V.A. Hospital, Madison, Wis. Bill loved to hunt and fish. During his twenty years in the U.S. Air Force, it was not unusual for him to have five state fishing licenses. Later in life, he turned his love for fishing into collecting lures. After that, most of Bill's time would be spent antiquing or going to yard sales looking for a lure he needed.

Bill is survived by his loving wife of forty five years, Brenda; his daughter, Melody (Rich) Wolske; granddaughters, Victoria and Gabriella; sisters, Delores Smez, Sister Henrita Gonia, SSND, and Mary Ann Wilkins; brother-in-law, John (Sherry) Lange; sisters-in-law, Lola Gonia, Helen Gonia, and Janet (Karl) Woger; and several nieces and nephews. Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Laura Gonia; brothers, Ervin, Joseph, Harry, Elmer, Edward junior, and Jack; and sisters, Lorraine Socolick and Bernice Holcomb.

Private services for the immediate family will be observed. Burial will take place in Peace Cemetery, Brooklyn Township, Green County.

Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home Evansville is assisting the family. Condolences may be expressed at wardhurtley.com.