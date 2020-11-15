Newman, Edward

MADISON - We are sorry to announce that Ed Newman, of Oakwood Village in Madison, Wis., passed away on Nov. 13, 2020, after a short stay at the Agrace Hospice in Fitchburg, Wis.

Ed was born in Bayonne, N.J., in 1924, the son of Joseph and Lena (Cook) Newman. He met the love of his life, Thelma, when he was 16, and shortly after enlisted in the U.S. Navy in June 1943, where he became a radio operator. He served on the USS LST 505, which was part of the amphibious forces. He was in the European theatre, including the landing at Normandy on D-day, and also in the Pacific Theatre, where his ship played a part at the Battle of Okinawa. He was discharged April 19, 1946, married Thelma Ravitch on May 19 of that year, and they lived in Bayonne, N.J. until 1976. They raised three children, George, Joseph and Janet, and were blessed with seven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Ed was tragically pre-deceased by his grandson, Jevon Newman.

Throughout his life, more than any other interest, Ed was a devoted husband and father. He also enjoyed fishing, hunting, and carpentry and was a marvelous jack of all trades. Ed was smart enough to retire young, and he and Thelma moved to West Cork, Ireland, in 1976, where they had great friends and seven wonderful years. They returned to Clinton, N.J., and then lived in Toms River, N.J., before moving to Cottage Grove and then Madison, Wis., to be closer to family.

Covid has proven challenging for all elderly people, and Ed and Thelma were no exception. Fortunately, their children in Madison (Joseph and Alida) made their isolation less difficult. Ed and Thelma would also like to thank Agrace Hospice and Senior Helpers for their assistance over the past few months, and for the kindness Agrace showed at their facility during the few days that Ed was there.

Sadly, there can be no funeral at this time, but a memorial service and family get-together to celebrate Ed's long, happy life is being planned for the spring.

