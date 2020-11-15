Peterson, Michael Douglas "Mike"

MADISON - Michael Douglas "Mike" Peterson, 68, of Madison, Wis., passed away on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020. He was born Oct. 13, 1952, at Travis AFB in Fairfield, Calif., to Marjorie Ann (née Krage) Peterson and Herman Norin Peterson. A person of strong Christian values and conviction, Michael loved the Lord and celebrated with music and voice throughout his life (with perfect pitch and love of early music).

Contracting polio when he was just learning to walk, Mike began his fragile life with leg braces, then crutches, but ultimately ended up in a wheelchair. But where many would have been resigned, Mike was fiercely determined. He was fearless, and his strength of will as a boy scout and his love of the great outdoors led him on numerous camping and canoeing trips, including a few two-day mission trips to Indian reservations where he would witness, sing, and play the guitar.

Michael was baptized in California at Travis Air Force Base and confirmed at Lutheran Church of the Redemption in Bloomington, Minn., where he attended 1-6 (and winning a spelling bee!). After graduating from Kennedy High School in 1970, Mike continued on to Southwest Minnesota State University in Marshall, Minn., where he earned his B.A. in biology with a concentration in German (1974), and then to Michigan State University, where he earned an M.S. in botany and plant pathology (1978). Mike then went on to the University of Wisconsin-Madison, where he earned a second M.S. in plant pathology (1993). At the time of his passing, Michael was working on completion of his doctorate in education psychology/rural sociology (ABD, 2009).

Mike's early research focused on the development of strains of virus-free potatoes, which was instrumental in him being invited to set up a potato laboratory in Bogor, Indonesia, and share the fruits of his research. A highly skilled botanist and researcher, he also had a stint at the Sturgeon Bay Potato Research Center. His most recent research, at UW-Madison, was using his research to help Wisconsin farmers control and defeat the Colorado Potato Beetle.

But his horticultural passions extend far beyond spuds and research. His green thumb was evident even when he was a toddler. Since 1997, he spent much of his free time in the Sheboygan community garden growing his favorite heirloom tomatoes. Along with this, he had a love for teaching novices and sharing not only his knowledge but also his fresh produce. Mike was also an avid collector of recipes, and he was instrumental in the publication of the Mount Olive 75th Anniversary Cookbook.

A man of many talents, Mike's love of music beginning in grade school would lead him to learn numerous musical instruments throughout his life. While he was in 9th grade, spending the year recovering from spinal and leg surgery, he learned to play the folk guitar sitting on his body cast, only to be giving lessons the following year.

If research was Mike's vocation, music was his soul. Whether learning to play his left-handed banjo or working on the Sisters' Songbook of folk music, his musical achievements were his pride and joy.

Mike grew up singing with the Redemption Lutheran Church in Bloomington, Minn., and later, with the Madison Mount Olive Lutheran Church, where he sang with the Olive Branch.

Mike was also a member of the Madison Chamber Choir from 1993-2020 and had also performed with the Madison Choir group The Motets, as well as assisting in the Madison Early Music Festival. He set his poem, "West of Blue Dog Lake," to music for the premier of "The Loving of the Land" held in Madison in 2012, to great accolades.

Despite his disabilities, his sheer determination, strength, and courage were an inspiration to us all. Now freed from the bonds of the wheelchair, Mike is a member of the celestial chamber choir. What a blessing Michael has been for us all. He will be so dearly missed.

The Peterson family shares our gratitude to all that have helped Michael with his life and his physical struggles, and we are thankful for how he taught us to persevere.

Michael is survived by his mother, Marjorie (Krage) Peterson. The oldest of five, Michael is survived by siblings, Wayne Peterson, Cindy Ann Peterson and Pamela Peterson; as well as nieces, Lydia Hubert-Peterson and Heidi Scott; nephew, Matthew (Heather) Peterson; great-nieces, Kinnedy Scott, Karina and Loryn Peterson; great-nephew, Finnley Scott; uncles, Leroy (Linda) Krage, Harold (Gwen) Krage, and Charles (Virginia) Peterson; cousins; and many friends. His father, Herman Norin Peterson; and his youngest brother, Paul Herman Peterson, preceded Michael in death.

Private family services will be held and a public celebration of life will take place at a later time, due to COVID-19. After the services, Michael will be laid to rest at the Riverside Cemetery, Aberdeen, S.D.

In lieu of flowers, plant a fruit tree, and send us a recipe or consider a donation to Mount Olive Lutheran Church, Madison, Wis. https://molc.us/

Stop by the Sheboygan Community garden next spring and see Mike's plot and savor the bounty that is Madison nurtured by friends and love. http://www.sheboygancommunitygarden.org/.

Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.

