Kelter, Dorothy Mary (Lipka)

SAUK PRAIRIE - Dorothy Mary (Lipka) Kelter left us gracefully and softly on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, as her children surrounded her with love, gratitude, and encouragement for her journey home to God and her family in heaven. She was born on the north side of Chicago on March 24, 1921, to Michael and Julia (Balok) Lipka. Her father died of tuberculosis when Dorothy was three years old, and she and her siblings, John, Helen, and Michael, were raised by their strong and hard-working mother, with the support of grandparents, aunts, and uncles.

Dorothy spent her early adulthood enjoying activities with friends and relatives, especially frequenting dance halls and volunteering at the Chicago USO Serviceman's Center; rooting for the Cubs; and finding success in her work as secretary to Major D.C. Eisendrath in the War Department. She was "fixed up" by relatives on a date with Edward Kelter after he returned from serving in World War II, and they married on Sept. 6, 1947. Tragically, they lost their first child, Joseph, at birth; they then joyfully went on to raise five children on the south side of Chicago. Dorothy was the consummate hostess; hospitality and warmth were her gifts-not only in her own home, but at the Pines Senior Living facilities where she resided in her 80s and 90s. She could always be counted on to welcome new residents and help them settle in. She made everyone around her feel loved and appreciated, always.

As a mother and homemaker, Dorothy was a talented cook, creative problem-solver, and constant cheerleader to her kids and grandkids. For each grandchild, she lovingly chose yarn colors and crocheted afghans for their high school graduations. Dorothy was always up for a good game, a road trip-whether cross-country or through the beautiful surrounding Sauk Prairie area–a meal out, and any adventure that came her way. To the very end of her life, she exuded optimism and cheer, gratitude, compassion, her signature sense of humor, and deep gentle love. And, she was so very loved in return by family, friends, and all her caregivers.

Dorothy is survived by her children, Ed and Kathleen Kelter of Henderson, Nev., Bob and Marita Kelter of Prairie du Sac, Mary and John Brennan of Merrimac, Kathy Kelter of Merrimac, and Shirley Kelter of Sauk City; her grandchildren, Christy Weiss, Liz (Joe) Gaccione, Christopher (Veronica) Kelter, Ellana Kelter, John (Jen) Brennan, Jim (Heather) Brennan, Mike (Jenn) Brennan, Matt (Beth) Brennan, Jeff Brennan, Jamie (Eric) Davis, Dan (Amber) Kelter, and Josh Kelter; and great-grandchildren, Alexis, Jackson, Connor, Addi, Elliot, Evelynn, John, Campbell, Clark, Elston, Charlotte, William, and Oliver. She is preceded in death by her husband, Ed; sons, Jim and (infant) Joseph; and siblings.

Thank you to the amazing staff of Pines Senior Living who supported and cared for Dorothy the past 15 years; her compassionate doctor of over 20 years, Maribeth Baker; and the Agrace Hospice team, especially RN Kevin Klingenmeyer, who told us that Dorothy was the only patient he'd ever had that would kiss his hand whenever he took her blood pressure. You all loved her and became like family when we were unable to be near her this past year, and it has meant the world to us.

Dorothy was a faith-filled and devoted Catholic, who prayed frequently to ease her worries and ensure her family all stayed safe and happy in their lives. She never let go of the Rosary placed in her hand during her last week of life. Dorothy's funeral will be held on Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, at 11 a.m. at ST. ALOYSIUS CATHOLIC CHURCH in Sauk City; visitation will begin at 10 a.m. A live stream of Dorothy's Funeral Mass can be seen at www.youtube.com/watch?v=ak8F_0bSxI8. Due to Covid-19, we will host a grand celebration of Dorothy's life next year when it is safe. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to St. Vincent de Paul Sauk Prairie, where Dorothy and Ed volunteered for many years, or to a charitable cause that is meaningful to you.

Eddie, warm up the band- your best polka partner is coming home, and there's a lot of dancing to catch up on!