Shannon Beale
1980 - 2020
BORN
1980
DIED
2020

Beale, Shannon

MONONA - Shannon Beale, age 40, of Monona, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020. She was born on Sept. 19, 1980, in Madison, the daughter of Ronald Beale and Cheri Groves.

Shannon graduated from Monona Grove High School in 1999 and American Public University with a bachelor's degree in political science. While in 8th grade, Shannon won a national art award given out to high school students. Her love of art continued into adulthood. Shannon was an artist and loved to paint.

Family was incredibly important to Shannon. She had a very special relationship with her grandparents, Bill and Marlene, and she loved to spend time with her fiancé, Nathan-especially on their fishing adventures.

Shannon is survived by her mother, Cheri; brother, Jason Beale; grandmother, Marlene Groves; nephew, James Beale; and fiancé, Nathan Buchanan. She will be deeply missed by her furry companion, Barkley. She was preceded in death by father, Ronald; and grandfather, Bill "Papa" Groves.

A celebration of Shannon's life will be held at a later date.

Memorials may be made to Shriners Hospital. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson East

Funeral & Cremation Care

5203 Monona Drive

(608) 221-5420


Published by Madison.com on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Gunderson East Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
