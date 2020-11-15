Behrens, Peter William

STOUGHTON - Peter William Behrens, age 77, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, at SSM Health-St. Mary's Hospital. He was born on Aug. 21, 1943, in Appleton, Wis., the son of Elmer and Lydia (Thielke) Behrens.

Peter served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He was the owner of Flagstad Floral with his sister, Ann, for 31 years.

Peter is survived by his son, Randy Wood; brother, James (Rosemarie) Behrens; sister, Ann (Mary Lewis) Behrens; three nieces, Elizabeth (Martin) Stahle, Victoria (John) Huettl and Kathleen Treu; and two nephews, Michael (Kathleen) Behrens and Christian Behrens.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

A celebration of Peter's life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be gifted in Peter's name to the UW Carbone Cancer Center. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

