Bischoff, Ilene Edna

SUN PRAIRIE - Ilene Edna Bischoff passed away on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, at age 91. She grew up, graduated high school and college in North Dakota. Much of her career was spent teaching physical education in the Madison/Middleton area; she retired in 1989.

Ilene married Kenneth Bischoff on April 5, 1958. She is survived by her daughters, Jeannie Vanderploeg (Jon), Jeri Bischoff (Scott Hermsdorf) and Julianne Budrow (Blake); plus four grandchildren, Alex Vanderploeg, Daniel Vanderploeg, Miranda (Vanderploeg) Beac and Haley Budrow. Ilene was preceded in death by her husband and siblings.

A private family service is planned for Nov. 24, 2020. In lieu of flowers and memorials, please make a donation to the charity of your choice in memory of Ilene. Your thoughts and prayers are appreciated. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

