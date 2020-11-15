Clayton, Judith "Judy"

MONONA/FITCHBURG - Judith "Judy" Clayton passed away at Heritage Monona on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, due to complications of dementia.

Judy was born on Aug. 5, 1942, in Dodgeville, Wis., to Jim and Lucy Clayton and moved to Madison at an early age. She graduated from Madison West and UW-Madison in 1964 with a degree in history. Judy was a dedicated history teacher at Oregon from 1968–2002. After retirement she began her next "chapter of life." She enjoyed all of the special times with her dear friends, shopping, and was a voracious reader of all kinds of books. Judy enjoyed participating in the Madison Civics and PLATO groups, was also an active member of WEAC for many years and actively supported her parties' candidates.

Judy's sisters and their families were everything to her, and she loved all of the family gatherings, especially hosting Christmas Day.

Judy is survived by her sister, Bette (Bobeck) and her family, Jim, Sue (Ed), Dave (Sharon) and Steve (Kim). She is further survived by her sister Shirley's son, Jeff Puttkammer (Lindy). She was blessed to be not only an aunt, but a great-aunt to eight.

She was fortunate to have several dear friends that she shared many great years with and who continued to visit her after she moved to Heritage Monona.

Judy was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Shirley and her husband, Paul Puttkammer; and Bette's husband, Herb.

Judy's family would like to thank Heritage Monona for providing her care the last four and a half years and Agrace HospiceCare Green Team for their special care the past year.

Due to Covid-19 there will be a private funeral service for her family. Judy will be interred at Sunset Memory Gardens at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Agrace HospiceCare, 5395 E. Cheryl Parkway, Fitchburg, WI 53711 or the Alzheimer's & Dementia Alliance, 3330 University Ave., Unit 300, Madison, WI 53705. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

