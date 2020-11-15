Hanson, Norman L.

STOUGHTON - Norman L. Hanson, age 85, of Stoughton, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. He was born on Sept. 7, 1935, in Stoughton, the son of Sam and Agnes Hanson.

Norman was a skilled craftsman and all-around handyman. For over 65 years he built many homes, doing remodel projects and making cabinets and furniture in the Stoughton and Madison areas.

Norman is survived by the love of his life, Pauline; three daughters, Karrie (Gary) Nelson, Colleen (David) Lubinsky and Amy Jacobson; his pride and joys in life, his grandchildren, Emily (Matt) Beskow, Mariah Jacobson, Rebecca Jacobson (Justin Priewe), Megan Offord (Dylan Dunwald), Cody Offord, Cole Nelson and Nathan Lubinsky; great-granddaughter, Lily Louise Beskow; two sisters, Katherine Lund and Nancy Peterson; gambling buddy, Arlie Levy; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Carol, Millie, Shirley, David and James; and brothers-in-law, Truman, Donnie, Laverne and Doc.

Due to the current pandemic, a Celebration of Norman's Life will be held at a later date.

Norman's family would like to thank the entire staff of Oak Park Place in Janesville, along with Agrace Hospice of Janesville, for the care that he had received.

Memorials and your personal memories or pictures of Norman may be sent to GUNDERSON STOUGHTON FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 1358 Hwy. 51, Stoughton, WI 53589. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

