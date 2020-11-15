Olson, Eldrid Tester "Al"

OREGON - Eldrid T. "Al" Olson, age 92, of Oregon, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, at BeeHive Homes in Oregon. He was born on June 15, 1928, in Madison, the son of Tester and Clara (Horstmeyer) Olson. Al graduated from Madison East High School. He enlisted in the U.S Marines in December of 1951. He proudly served under Lt. General Merwin H. Silverthorn during the Korean War and was honorably discharged in 1953. Al remained a member of the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve until 1959. In 2015, he was honored to go on the Badger Honor Flight-a trip of a lifetime!

Al worked as a lithographer for the State of Wisconsin DOA, retiring in 1984. He then enjoyed his passion for raising Class A Egyptian Arabian horses for the next 30 years on his farmette in Oregon. Although never formally trained, Al grew up loving music and had a special ear for listening to jazz. He always enjoyed playing cards and in his younger years looked forward to a serious game of pool with his buddies.

Al is survived by his sister, Delores Droster; son-in-law, Ron (Lisa) Langer; grandson, Chad Langer; daughter-in-law, Pat Olson; step-grandson, Andy (Nichole) Gundlach and their children, Aiden and Addison; step-granddaughter, Jeni (Rick) Knutson and their son, Ricky; former wife, Connie Olson; friend and companion for many years, Dawn Grinnell; and many other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Phyllis Olson Tierney; son, Steven Michael Olson; daughter, Lori Lee Olson Langer; nephews, Douglas Droster and Dale Tierney; and the mother of his children, Carole Olson Collins.

An outdoor funeral service will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, with the Rev. Rebecca Ninke presiding. A drive-thru visitation will be held at the funeral home from 1 p.m. until time of the service on Tuesday. Due to COVID-19 guidelines, social distancing and face masks are required.

Memorials may be gifted in Al's name to Badger Honor Flight. A special thank you to the staff at BeeHive Homes in Mount Horeb and Oregon and SSM Hospice for their care and love. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

