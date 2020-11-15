Roberts, Jetta L.

MIDDLETON - Jetta Lea Roberts, age 66, of Middleton, passed away peacefully on Nov. 7, 2020. She was born on Jan. 8, 1954, in Madison, the daughter of James and Jean (Potter) Trickey. Jetta graduated from Monona Grove High School in 1972. She married the love of her life, Ralph Roberts, on Dec. 6, 1993, in Las Vegas, Nev.

Jetta worked for 12 years as a Hospital Service Associate with the American Red Cross Blood Services, leaving in 1985.

Jetta will be remembered for her kindness, her warm smile, and her love for animals. She had a way of making people like themselves better just by being around her. Jetta was a huge fan of "The Wizard of Oz," and she could sing every song, and recite every dialog in the film verbatim. Jetta was a devoted Green Bay Packers Fan.

Jetta is survived by her husband, Ralph; three sisters, Connie (Thomas) Martin, Terri (Steve Gadbaw) Trickey and Katie Bridgwater; nieces, Ruby Martin, Ivy Martin, and Madison Martin; and many other nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents.

A private graveside service will be held at Roselawn Memorial Park.

Please consider making a donation in Jetta's name to one or both of her favorite organizations, The Humane Society of the United States or The North Shore Animal League. Donations in her name may also be made to Agrace HospiceCare, 5395 E. Cheryl Parkway, Fitchburg, WI 53711.

Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson East

Funeral & Cremation Care

5203 Monona Drive

(608) 221-5420