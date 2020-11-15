Szumski, Robert Stanley

MADISON - Robert Stanley Szumski, at the age of 82, passed away peacefully on Oct. 21, 2020, at Milestone Senior Living/Memory Care Facility in Stoughton, Wis.

If you wish to donate in Bob's honor, I suggest one of the following: Alzheimer's & Dementia Alliance of Wisconsin (alzwisc.org), University of Wisconsin Alzheimer's Disease Research Center (adrc.wisc.edu), or Heartland Hospice Care (heartlandhospice.org) – Memorial Fund.

