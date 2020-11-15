Greeley, Patricia Ann (Ripley)

RICHLAND CENTER - Patricia Ann (Ripley) Greeley, age 76, passed away at home on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, after a short but ferocious battle with cancer. Pat was born at her childhood home in Willow Township on Oct. 10, 1944, to Clifford and Thelma (Erickson) Ripley.

A student at the Ithaca School District, she graduated as co-valedictorian of her graduating class in 1962. Upon graduation she attended the Normal Teachers College in Richland Center, Wis. On June 8, 1963, Pat married James B. "Jim" Greeley in Loyd, Wis. Together they raised their children and were married for 57 years at the time of her passing.

Pat was a teacher, including at a one-room schoolhouse with grades K-8, until 1966 when twins Alan and Dawn were born. After their birth she stayed at home to raise them until they were three years old, when she became a substitute teacher and worked at the library at what was then the UW Center-Richland. In 1972 she began what would become a 25-year-long career with the USDA at the Agricultural Stabilization & Conservation Service (ASCS, now known as FSA). Upon her retirement she began working full-time for Jim Greeley Signs & Awnings with her husband and son. She later worked for the sign company started by her son, Greeley Signs & Designs, up until a few months before her passing.

The greatest job Pat ever had was being a mother to her twins, Alan Greeley and Dawn (Greeley) Pliner. She was tireless in being there for them and cheering them on in their interests. She was a Girl Scout leader, a leader of the Brush Creek 4-H Club, attended countless dance rehearsals and recitals, county fairs with her children's 4-H projects, softball and football games and so many other events. When she became a grandma to Megan and Mara Greeley and to Alicia and Avery Pliner, she was tireless in doing everything from caring for them when needed, going to more dance recitals as well as basketball games, hockey games and tournaments, sometimes traveling through four or more states to sit bundled in blankets while cheering at ice arenas. She adored being a great-grandmother to Matthew and Emmit Kitsemble and Colt Mireles, who brought her even more joy . . . if anyone was made to be a mom and grandma, it was Pat. She never missed an opportunity to be with her family. She took great pride in working in the large yard at home, whether planting and maintaining flower gardens, mowing or even pulling weeds and raking.

Not only was she a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, she was a dedicated volunteer to many causes she believed deeply in, always putting others before herself. Pat was awarded with the UW Richland Outstanding Alumnus in 2016. For at least 17 years she spent countless hours raising funds for the Veterans Honor Roll Memorial, whether it be selling brats at brat stands on weekends or parking cars at the county fair. The amazing people she met as a part of that ongoing project have become dear friends she cared deeply for. She was known to help locate those who were homeless, sometimes at 3 a.m., with others who were as concerned for their welfare and safety as she was. A lifelong supporter for disabled veterans, particularly after her husband, Jim, was disabled in the military, she had served as commander for the DAVA and was always active in some way in the organization.

Pat is survived by her loving husband of over 57 years, Jim Greeley; her son, Alan (Tina) Greeley; daughter, Dawn (Dan Pliner); grandchildren, Megan (Kyle Kitsemble), Mara (Cody Mireles), Alicia, and Avery; great-grandchildren, Matthew and Emmit Kitsemble and Colt Mireles; brothers, Arland Ripley and Ron (Jo) Ripley; as well as many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Clifford (Junior) Ripley; sister, Arlene Wilder; and infant sister, Beverly Ripley.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the care team at Carbone Cancer Center and the Richland Hospital as well as Agrace Hospice for their kindness, comfort and care.

A public visitation will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, at the PRATT MEMORIAL CHAPEL from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. The family requests masks be worn to the visitation. A private family funeral will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, at 11 a.m., with the service to be shown on the Pratt Funeral and Cremation Service Facebook Page. A public burial will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, at 12:30 p.m. at the LOYD CEMETERY. The family suggests memorials in Patricia's name be directed to GRACE or the Richland County Military Honor Role. The Pratt Funeral and Cremation Service is assisting the family with their arrangements.

