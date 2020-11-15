Walz, Stanley Charles

PORTAGE – Stanley Charles "Stan" Walz, age 95, went home to his Heavenly Father on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. He was born on June 28, 1925, to the late Irl Raymond Walz and Vera Miranda (Dunlevy) Walz, in Galesburg, Ill. He grew up a farm kid near Norwalk, Wis. Norwalk always remained so dear to him, wherever he lived throughout his long life. He developed his love of family, friends, church, country, nature, and conservation from his experiences in this corner of the Kickapoo Valley in the Driftless Region.

He graduated from Norwalk High School in 1943 and bachelor farmed for six years before beginning college at North Central College in Naperville, Ill. He graduated from University of Wisconsin at Platteville, Wis., with a degree in agricultural education and a minor in biology, in 1954. He received his Master of Science in 1970 from the University of Wisconsin–Platteville.

It was while working on his undergraduate degree at Platteville that Stan met Marilynn Ann Steffens. After graduation he accepted a teaching position at Kamehameha Schools in the territory of Hawaii, and they continued their courtship via air mail letters. They were united in marriage on June 10, 1955, at the Central Union Church in Honolulu. After returning stateside he worked for three years as a Student Recruiter for North Central College in Naperville, Ill. In 1962 he took a middle school science position in the Monona Grove School District (first teaching at Nichols, and then at Winnequah when it opened in 1963). Stan taught 7th grade general and life science until his retirement in 1990. He loved his career at Monona Grove, fondly speaking of the leadership and teamwork that he experienced with the staff, and the great enjoyment the students brought him for almost three decades.

Stan was a founding member of the Divine Savior United Methodist Church (now Wellspring) in Madison. Stan and the family were involved with church fellowship, camping, and the Model A Restorers Club. In 1979 Stan and Lynn purchased the Cascade Mountain Road Motel in Portage. When Stan retired in 1990, they sold the motel and began many busy adventures. They were active members of the Model A Restorers Club, National Mustang Club of America, and the Badgerland Antique Auto Club. They belonged to several genealogy groups across the state. They enjoyed traveling across the country (visiting family and friends all along the way), and a return to Hawaii in 2002. They celebrated their 50th Anniversary in 2005. Lynn passed away in 2006 after a brief illness. Stan turned to writing after her passing, in addition to remaining active in the many groups and clubs. He wrote to ease his grief and joined the Unique Singles group in Portage to navigate this new stage of life. He published a book on family history in 2016. He continued working on two additional books about his dealings with grief and his teaching career.

Stan is survived by his daughter, Janna (Guy) Schink of DeForest; his son, Brian (Cindy Fluder) Walz of Moon Township, Pa.; grandchildren, Raechel Schink of DeForest, Heather (Derek) Storkson of Portage, Kirk (Chelsea Stietz) Schink of DeForest, William Schink of Madison, Elginia, Madeline, Chloe, and Carl Walz of Moon Township, Pa.; great-grandchildren, Cadence, Tenor and Arietta Storkson of Portage; a brother, Phil (Adele) Walz of Portage; a sister, Karen (Bill) Murphy of South Lyon, Mich.; a sister-in-law, Mary Ann Walz of Somonauk, Ill.; a sister-in-law, Gretchen (Steffens) Davisson of Redding, Calif.; nephew, Rob (Vicki) Walz of Portage; great-nephews, Brennan (Casey), Adam, and Evan; great-great-niece, Emersyn; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

The family would like to thank all those who have helped support the family during this difficult time. Your well wishes, prayers, and cards were very appreciated. We would especially like to thank Doctor Jill Pogorelec, the team at Tivoli at Divine Savior, and the Agrace Hospice team.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials may be made to the Portage United Methodist Church, Agrace, or Norwalk United Methodist Church. Meeting the end of the story during a pandemic has greatly altered our normal grieving process. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, at Wanderers Rest Cemetery in Norwalk, Wis.

