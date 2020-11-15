Menu
Donald Atkins
1930 - 2020
BORN
1930
DIED
2020

Atkins, Donald L. "Don"

DEFOREST - Donald L. "Don" Atkins, age 90, passed away on Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, at Brookdale Senior Living. He was born on Nov. 4, 1930, in East Moline, Ill., the son of Royce and Lillian (Linn) Atkins. Don graduated from Rock Island High School in Rock Island, Ill., in 1948. He proudly served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War and then joined the Wisconsin Air National Guard at Truax for over 35 years. Don met and married the love of his life, Betty Jane Sparks, on Oct. 10, 1953, while serving his country. He retired in September 1986 as a Senior Master Sargent.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the nurses that cared for Don at Agrace Hospice Care and to the wonderful staff from Brookdale Senior Living and Sage Meadows Assisted Living. Memorials can be donated in his name to Agrace Hospice Care in Madison.

Due to the current pandemic, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

To view and sign this guestbook, please visit www.ryanfuneralservice.com.

Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Services

Windsor/DeForest Chapel

6924 Lake Road

(608) 846-4250



Published by Madison.com on Nov. 15, 2020.
Funeral services provided by:
Ryan Funeral Home - DeForest/Windsor Chapel - De Forest
Don was one of my favorite patients at the clinic he came to for many years. He would always call me "Nurse Sue". Always a pleasant, sweet man. RIP, my friend.
Susanne Brusveen
November 15, 2020