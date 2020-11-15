Maffet, Margaret Mary

MADISON - Margaret Mary Maffet passed away on Nov. 11, 2020, at UW Hospital in Madison, Wis., after a long battle with kidney failure. She was born Feb. 24, 1948, with her twin, Ann, and she was the fourth of seven children born to David and Elizabeth Maffet. She spent her early years at Southern Wisconsin Center in Union Grove, Wis., and moved back to Madison at age 19. She resided at Lakeshore Manor and RFDF- Orchard Hill until becoming supported by Options in Community Living in 1981.

Margie loved life and people. She loved to travel, especially to Walt Disney World with her travel companion, Karen Gussert, and extraordinary trip planner, Laura Gates. She loved music, especially Kenny Rogers, whom she had seen in person many times. She was always a people person, visiting friends in her Troy Gardens neighborhood, playing Uno with her friends, participating in gardening for good, bowling, and enjoying parties of many kinds. For over 10 years, she enjoyed working at Mallatt's and spending time at the MARC-RAC. Before that, she worked at Kohl's, Hardee's, and always enjoyed working with children. She loved playing the game "Break the Ice," doing many kinds of crafts, having her nails done at spa day, and visiting with dogs and birds. She loved friends, family, and collecting pictures of all her experiences. Her love of life and people will never dim, and we will not forget her laugh, her joy, or the twinkle in her eye! (Nose boop!) Margie's life was graced with many people who loved and cared for her as family, especially her amazing caregivers, Teresa Navarro and her son, Edwin.

During this time of Covid-19, a private burial was held at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at 11 a.m. A "celebration of life" for Margie will be held at a later time.

The family would like to give a special thanks to Margie's support staff and friends at Options. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial gifts to Options in Community Living, 22 N. Second St., Madison, WI 53704. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit www.ryanfuneralservice.com.

